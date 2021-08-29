Ellen Trout Zoo offers free admission to evacuees affected by Hurricane Ida

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Ellen Trout Zoo is offering ‘hurricane specials’ or free admission to evacuees who reside in the coastal cities that were affected by Hurricane Ida.
Evacuees will need to present their ID from an impacted area to the zoo’s admission staff to receive the free admission.
In a Facebook post, the city of Lufkin said their thoughts are with all affected by Hurricane Ida.
