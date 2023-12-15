LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The City of Lufkin announced on Friday that the exterior gates to the Ellen Trout Park will close at 10 p.m. starting at the beginning of 2024.

The entrance gate off Loop 287 and exit gate off Martin Luther King Drive will reportedly be closed at 10 p.m. beginning Jan. 1, 2024, under the City of Lufkin’s regular park hours. The gates will reopen at 6 a.m. to allow park access.

City officials said the Ellen Trout Zoo’s hours will reman the same from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.