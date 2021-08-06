Ellen Trout Zoo welcomes baby tapir

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin recently welcomed a new addition to their family.

A male Malayan tapir calf was born recently, the zoo announced. His name is Pertama (sounds like Bahama), which translates to “first” in Malay.

Pertama is the first calf born to parents Tembikai and Cool. Aug. 6 marks Tembikai’s fifth birthday.

In an announcement on Facebook, the zoo stated that Pertama is a wonderful addition to to the endangered Malayan tapir population.

Zoogoers could see Pertama and Tembikai from the visitor pathway beginning Friday. As he ages, people should be able to see him more.

Pertama weighs 25 lbs and spends the majority of his day staying close to his mother.

Tapirs are born with stripes and spots to help them camouflage in the wild and hide from predators. As Pertama grows, he will lose these markings.

Tapirs are herbivores that can get up to 550-700 lbs, according to the Denver Zoo. They communicate using high-pitched squeaks and whistles, and they have poor eyesight but good hearing and a good sense of smell.