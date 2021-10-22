Elsa, the tiger rescued during Texas winter storm, celebrates first birthday in East Texas

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Elsa, the tiger, who was rescued during the Texas winter storm, celebrated her first birthday recently.

The 75 lb animal was found inside a cage in freezing temperatures in a San Antonio yard in February.

Elsa was taken to Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison. Law enforcement named her after the main character from the movie Frozen.

Staff at the ranch recently threw a party for Elsa. They had activities and treats for her. There was also a special piñata with food.

The feline now weighs 185 lbs, and this month she was moved to a bigger habitat that has multi-level platforms, an in-ground pool, waterfall, plenty of trees and a large hammock.

Elsa is expected to keep growing and gain between 50 and 100 more lbs as she reaches adulthood.

Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty, said, “At a year old, a good weight and increasingly appropriate natural wild behaviors, Elsa was ready for her big yard. At first, she was skeptical and kept going back to her attached smaller area for reassurance, but soon she started to explore and climbed to the top of her new platform—though she wasn’t quite sure yet how to get down.”

Elsa also seemed happy in her new home.

“She loves rolling around in the grass, swimming and playing with her favorite enrichment ball in the pool. She has become more confident, and her sassy, observant and intelligent personality is shining through. Her life on a leash as someone’s pet is far behind her now, and she will never have to worry about anything ever again,” said Almrud.

Elsa’s habitat is also close to the tigers Loki and India.

“While Elsa, Loki and India can see, hear and smell each other every day due to their close proximity, there is no indication that they would like to share space with each other. Tigers are solitary in the wild and we will respect their preferences,” Almrud added.

If you would like to donate to Black Beauty’s amazon wish list, click here.