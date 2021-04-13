Eltife to serve second term on UT System Board of Regents

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday appointment of Kevin Eltife of Tyler to a second six-year term to The University of Texas System Board of Regents.

Eltife formerly served as a state senator representing District 1, as mayor of Tyler and as a member of the Tyler City Council. He also previously served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and has served voluntarily in leadership roles with numerous nonprofit and educational organizations.

He is on the board of the Tyler Police Foundation and as a director at Citizens 1st Bank, and is the owner of Eltife Properties Ltd.

In Tyler, Eltife was instrumental in the decision to unite UT Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler to comprehensively serve the educational, health and economic needs of East Texas.

Working closely with state legislators and UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun, Eltife now remains focused on the creation of a proposed new medical school to ensure that the region has adequate health care professionals for the long term, and to provide students with a clear pathway from undergraduate education to graduate and professional programs in their communities.

First appointed as a regent in 2017, Eltife was elected board chairman in December 2018. His first term was slated to run through February 2023, but with two years left on his current term Abbott reappointed Eltife to a new six-year term.

One of Eltife’s early priorities as a fegent was to streamline the UT System’s administrative operations, with the intent of reducing overhead to redirect funds to UT institutions to support their students and patients, said a news release from the UT System.

He oversaw a sweeping review of System Administration functions that reduced full-time employee positions from more than 900 to 440 positions today.

Eltife has also led efforts to ensure UT institutions remain as affordable as possible, with six of the eight UT academic institutions now offering expanded financial assistance programs.

At UT Austin, for example, the regents approved the establishment of a $160 million endowment to provide no-cost tuition for Texas students whose families earn less than $65,000 per year, and reduced tuition for students from families making less than $125,000 per year.

Eltife’s commitment to student success also includes funding from the board to enhance mental health initiatives and campus safety and security improvements, the announcement said.

Last month, Eltife requested a discussion on the wellbeing of students and cited it as the top priority of the UT System. Last year when Regents learned of security gaps near the UT Austin campus due to a lack of adequate city police presence, they allocated $8 million to make the perimeter of campus safer for students for students to walk and congregate.

Eltife earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin in 1981.