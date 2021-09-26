Emergency crews battle fire at old Gaston School in Rusk County Sunday morning

Photo courtesy of the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, several fire department units battled a structure fire at the old Gaston School on Hwy 64 in Rusk County.

Crims Chapel fire units arrived at the scene at 2:30 a.m. to find a large exterior building on fire and had spread to nearby buildings.

The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department were requested to assist alongside New London, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Henderson, Rusk County Rescue, Kilgore Rescue, Overton Fire Department, Laneville Fire Department and Smith County ESD2.

