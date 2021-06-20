Home considered ‘complete loss’ after emergency crews battled structure fire in Henderson

UPDATE (12:10 P.M.) – Rusk County OEM said the home suffered significant damage and could be rendered a complete loss.

According to officials, it was originally reported that residents of the home were still inside the home, however officials found later the occupants left to go shopping earlier this morning.

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Fire Department are battling a residential structure fire on Sweet Gum Street in Henderson.

Fire crews began working on the blaze around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Rusk County OEM officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

