LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Regional Airport, like other certified commercial service airports, is required to conduct a full-scale emergency exercise every three years. Airport staff, firefighters and EMS all came together for a mock plane crash on Wednesday.

“Today we are going to simulate an aircraft crash,” Airport Director Roy Miller said. “Then we will get an alert from the tower, and they will then tell us the airplane crashed. We will launch our firetrucks, we will proceed to the site, put out the fire, begin to render aid and remove passengers from the wreckage, call our mutual aid groups in, the hospitals will bring their ambulances and will transport patients to the hospital.”

Units were dispatched at different times to simulate a real accident.

“We obviously hope there is never a plane accident on the airfield, but if there is we will be able to save as many lives as possible and limit the injuries as much as we can. Then, of course, put the fire out and recover the aircraft. So, it’s good to train it to see what we do right and what we need to improve on or how we can better achieve our goal safely and securely for the airport,” said Miller.

Full-scale emergency exercises may be required, but it is also a good way for everybody involved from firefighters, EMS and airport staff to know in case an airplane cash was to happen.

“We just want to make sure whenever we do these drills that we can test our capabilities and make sure what we as the airport is bringing to the table are mutual aid responders, or the things we will need during a crash situation,” said Bradley Kranzman, Airport Operations Director.

Emergency services along with airport staff are glad they are able to get first-hand training.

“I think it went really good actually. It’s a little cold, but it went good,” said Kranzman.