Editor’s Note: The USDA sent a release that originally stated that Anderson County farmers were eligible for drought relief. They corrected that statement to read that it is for damage from the severe weather in March and April.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Emergency loans from the United States Department of Agriculture are now being offered to farmers that have suffered losses from a string of severe weather from mid-March to mid-April.

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting applications for funds from Anderson and Rusk County farmers after a disaster declaration.

Smith County Farm Loan Manager Clinton Warrick is advising those that need them to apply as soon as possible. While the deadline is not until Dec. 30, 2023, a backlog will be created due to high demand.

“Generally, farmers who have lost 30% of their production or any physical loss due to the disaster are eligible for the emergency loans.“ Farm Service Agency Release

The FSA office is located at 4209 Republic Drive in Tyler and its open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also call at (903) 405-5676.

