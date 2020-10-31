Emergency responders battling fire near intersection of E. Erwin and N. Center Ave in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Emergency responders are trying to contain a structure fire on the intersection of E. Erwin an N. Center Avenue in Tyler.

Firefighters received a call of a fire around 7:35 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, the first arriving units reported heavy fire conditions in the structure and ordered a second alarm, summoning additional resources to the incident.

The fire department sent four Engines, one Ladder Truck, a Battalion Chief, and an investigator to the scene. The fire was contained around 8:20 p.m. but responders are still at the location.

Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office are currently at the scene and will be investigating the cause of the fire, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.