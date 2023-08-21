RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Multiple emergency services are working to put out a large fire “in heavy vegetation” off County Road 324 in Rusk County on Monday afternoon.

Responding units include Henderson Fire Department, Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, Tatum Volunteer Fire Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Precinct 2, and Rusk County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management team.

According to Rusk County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal’s Office, “aerial resources are inbound to assess and attack this fire, no drone flights are allowed in the nearby area, a Temporary Flight Restriction is being requested along with resources from the National Weather Service in Shreveport, LA.”