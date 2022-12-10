EMORY, Texas (KETK) – A family owned restaurant in Emory called “Sidekick’s” caught fire last night, according to employees. The structure fire started in the middle of the restaurant’s busy dinner rush.

The building was quickly evacuated with the help of restaurant employees who put their lives at risk to make sure nobody was left inside.

According to Emory Volunteer Fire Department, fire crews from Emory, Alba, East Tawakoni and Point were all on the scene of the fire.

“Everyone is still in shock at that has happened, this restaurant has been in my family for 12 years, and I grew up in this restaurant, and to watch it go so fast, its crazy,” said Danielle Patton, assistant manager.

Photo Courtesy of Emory Volunteer Fire Department

Emory community members are already reacting to the fire online. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page to help the family rebuild and as of Saturday they’ve raised over $1600.