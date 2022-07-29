LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Fire Department is on the scene of a grease fire at Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen.

At 9:35 a.m. employees reported a fire in the grease canister. When firefighters arrived on the scene all of the employees had evacuated and heavy smoke was coming from the building. Firefighters quickly knocked out the fire and are continuing to monitor hot spots in the building.

Lufkin officials are saying to expect the outside westbound lane of Atkinson Drive to be partially blocked until the scene is cleared.