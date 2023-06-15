RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials are currently searching for an emu that is on the loose in Rains County.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said that they have received reports of an emu running around County Road 3425. The release stated that officials are looking for contact information for the owners.

“If anyone in the above area sees the Emu, or knows who the owners might be, please call the Rains County Sheriff’s Office. 903-473-3181.” The Rains County Sheriff’s Office

Officials said if you see the emu, to use caution and keep your distance until the sheriff’s office can respond.