WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – In October, KETK News brought you the story of disabled veteran Anthony Voss and his wife Pamela, who have been fighting with Atmos Energy over plans to build a pipeline on their Whitehouse property. 24 hours after that story aired, the company called them with a change of plans.

Atmos Energy came out to the home to resurvey the land, and they moved the placement of where the pipeline would go. Instead of being 100 feet from the home, the pipe will now be built 180 feet away.

“Instead of it being right next to my house, it’s only half a football field away,” Anthony said.

According to Voss, Atmos Energy said the movement was due to an error from a contractor that is no longer with them.

Even with the construction moving further from his house, more than 50% of trees on the property will be lost.

“They’re going to be taking over two acres of my land and all the trees in my front yard. [For] most people that may not be a big impact, but for me it’s huge,” Anthony said.

The Vosses live in a dome-style home surrounded by trees to help accommodate Anthony’s needs after a traumatic brain injury, which causes double vision, migraines and light sensitivity.

Atmos Energy’s temporary workspace will be next to the house and will go all the way down to Voss’s bridge, going up to the house and all those trees would be removed.

“You’re literally coming in here and stealing my wheelchair, figuratively speaking, and my sanctuary is going to become my prison because of you,” Anthony said.

Voss says he just wants someone in upper management to contact him and actually talk to him about everything that is going on.

“Hopefully they will come back and start providing some solutions other than just saying, ‘I don’t know,'” Anthony said.

Anthony says his next step is to challenge Atmos Energy legally and try to fight any further action by the company, including eminent domain.