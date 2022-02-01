TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 2021 Texas winter storm caused the power grid to fail, and now the question on everyone’s mind is if the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is ready for this week’s colder weather.

Doug Lewin, an energy consultant and president of Stoic Energy LLC, said a lot of work has been done to prepare Texas’ grid for higher energy demand. Experts seem to believe the state is better prepared.

“Obviously North Texas will be freezing for a considerable period of time, but again, nothing like last year. I do not expect any outages. If there are outages that is a sign the system is far worse than anyone imagined, and we have bigger problems because this storm is not a repeat of 2021,” said Lewin.

There were a lot of causes for the 2021 power grid failure. Gas supplies got extremely low, then electricity plants started to have problems.

There should not be issues with the supply of gas.

“There’s going to be plenty of natural gas available if companies are planning ahead and if power generators are taking the steps they need to secure the product,” said Todd Staples, President of the Texas Oil and Gas Association.

Gas supply and electricity plant issues combined with the high electric demand left more than 5 million homes in Texas without power.

Since last year there has been a weatherization rule passed for power plants. They are now required to have a standard and there is an inspection program that has been put in place.

“They are working with third party vendors to make sure that these third party vendors will respond on an immediate basis 24 hour alert system,” said Staples.

The highest power demand is projected for Friday morning. Governor Greg Abbott said some Texans may experience power outages, but there is nothing wrong with the grid. ERCOT staff said they are ready.