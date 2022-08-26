TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas.

The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas.

The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be a beautiful countryside place.

There are more than 40 different types of wine available and almost all of the menu items are infused with complementary wine.

When a customer walks in, the business said they want to be place to “get away from everything.”

“I want them to feel like they are comfortable, and I want to hear them say “wow,” when they walk into the place and just feel a warm feeling and part of a family,” said K Kral, Enoch’s operations manager.

Their goal is to be the go to shop in the Rose City. They are also expanding to include a fine dining restaurant.