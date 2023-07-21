ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Ten year environmental lawyer, Derrick Braaten specializes in cases representing farmers and ranchers.

Braaten said the consequences the soil face are more detrimental than oil spills.

“You can’t get salt out of the soil. Its just like when you are cooking and you put too much salt and you cant take it back,” said Braaten.

Land owner Larry Busby said that him and his neighbor have called multiple state agencies for help.

“They are not getting help from the agencies and the state that should be helping them. That’s what’s frustrating to me is at the very least they should be the first to know what’s going on on their property,” said Braaten.

The Texas Railroad Commission said in a statement, “our agency conducted multiple inspections during the clean-up process until it was completed last fall. The RRC has also notified the operator of concerns raised by landowners about tree damage, which is outside the RRC’s jurisdiction,” said spokesperson Patty Ramon.

“There are a certain number of obligations the company has by law to do reclamation and that something you might see enforced by a state agency,” said Braaten.

Neighbors said the spill by Indian Creek is the drinking water for their cattle.

“If you have a spill that is in a navigable water ways then the health department or the department of environmental equality is going to have jurisdiction potentially,” said Braaten.

Braaten added that the company also has obligations to the landowners because their pipeline runs on their land.

“The company relies on land owners giving up and 99% of the time that happens,” said Braaten.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says they do not have a complaint on file.

Braaten said the ultimate scenario is to file a lawsuit against the company and depending on the case sue for damages.

He strongly advises the land owners not to give up.