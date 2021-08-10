EPA says Eastman Chemical Company is reducing emissions of toxic pollutant, ethylene oxide

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- The Environmental Protection Agency held a special meeting on Tuesday along with the Eastman Chemical Company based in Longview to inform the community about ethylene oxide emissions.

The meeting was held virtually and EPA experts from Dallas explained what ethylene oxide is and how it may cause health risks.

“Ethylene oxide is a significant building block for many useful everyday consumer products. It’s used as a sterilizer for medical equipment,” said David Garcia, Director of the Air and Radiation Division for the EPA.

According to the EPA, ethylene oxide is a colorless gas at room temperature. It is flammable, and it is used to make other chemicals.

Experts said the pollutant also created possible health risks in East Texas.

“Ethylene oxide significantly contributed to potentially elevated cancer risk in less than 1% of the census tracks across the United States. One of these census tracks is located in Longview, Texas,” said Garcia.

The EPA said exposure to the compound can also affect people short term and cause irritation of the eyes, skin and respiratory passages or headaches.

There can be more severe effects from being exposed to ethylene oxide.

“About 70 years exposure to ethylene oxide increased estimate risk of possibly developing certain cancers,” said Frances Verhalen, a supervisor for the EPA in Dallas.

The risk increases for cancers such as lymphoma, myeloma and potentially breast cancer.

In Longview, the Eastman Chemical Company has ethylene oxide emissions, but they have been making strides to reduce this.

“There is about a 75% reduction of emissions of ethylene oxide at Eastman since 2014 and an associate decrease in potential cancer risk,” said Verhalen.

The company’s ethylene oxide emissions are expected to be 50% less than what they were in 2018 at 3,721 lbs/year.

The EPA also mentioned Eastman modified their leak detection program software, and they made additional changes.

“Ethylene oxide emission estimate changes are a result of corrections to engineering estimates of emissions,” added Verhalen.