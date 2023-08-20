TYLER, Texas (KETK) – ERCOT is asking Texans to reduce their electricity use from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 because of extreme temperatures, high demand and an unexpected loss of thermal power generation.

As a part of this Voluntary Conservation Notice, ERCOT is requesting all government agencies to implement all of their programs to reduce energy consumption at their facilities.

ERCOT added that this notice does not mean that the grid is in emergency conditions.

“ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours. ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use and bringing more generation online sooner. If you are experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Please check with your local electric provider for more information.”

For more information visit ERCOT online.