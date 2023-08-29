TYLER, Texas (KETK) – ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation.

The issued appeal asks Texans to conserve between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., and said they expect similar conditions to persist through tomorrow and “ask Texans to stay tuned for additional communications.”

ERCOT recently issued conservation appeals four days in a row due to “tight grid conditions” and forecasts that showed potential to enter emergency operations.

ERCOT said they will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day.