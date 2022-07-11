TYLER, Texas (KETK) — ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to conserve electricity until 8p.m. tonight, warning that blackouts are a possibility.

When co-owner of Bahama Buck’s in Tyler, Jerry Dengler, heard about ERCOT’s plea to Texans to conserve energy, he said he spoke to employees to have them aware as well.

“Here at the shop we’re trying to control our air conditioning. Water is the main stay of what we do, for some reason we kind of center around water. We try to cut back on the water use,” said Dengler.

ERCOT describes 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. as peak hours for using electricity, saying a combination of extreme heat and low wind can strain the state’s electricity grid.

Some East Texans have their own strategies of saving power.

“Even if we’re really hot and it’s kind of warm inside, we’ll just go get in the pool instead of cranking the AC up,” said Camille Dworaczyk, assistant manager.

“Basically just keeping our AC down. Making sure if we walk out of a room, the lights are off. If you’re not in the room, the lights have to be off,” added Cali McLeod.

You can also use blinds or curtains to keep the sun out.

Remember, setting your thermostat four degrees higher when you’re not home for hours at a time can help you save energy and money.

ERCOT says it’s not anticipating any system-wide outages, but be prepared just in case by making sure portable chargers are fully charged.