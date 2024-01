TEXAS (KETK) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a weather watch on Wednesday for two days next week.

ERCOT said the weather watch was issued for Jan. 15 through Jan. 17 due to forecasted extreme cold weather across their region, higher electrical demand and the “potential for lower reserves.”

Grid conditions are expected to be normal, according to ERCOT, and can be monitored on their website.