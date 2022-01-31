TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After the Texas grid disaster in 2021, experts at ERCOT are working to make sure that never happens again. As Texas faces cold temperatures in the coming days, the company is gearing up to keep the lights on.

To put it in perspective; the state’s grid operator is predicting nearly 73 gigawatts of demand on Friday, the coldest day of the week.

During last year’s winter storm, our peak use was 77 gigawatts.

Experts say people have a right to be concerned. This week’s winter weather system shows a possibility for accumulating amounts of frozen rain.

The company failed thousands of Texans last February. After so many people lost faith, leaders there want to fix the relationship, with hard work and results.

“We’ve made extraordinary progress, before this winter but there’s still more work to be done, we want to make sure we are preparing the grid for our future,” says Brad Jones, ERCOT, Interm CEO.

Despite not issuing any official warnings to Texans, ERCOT leaders recently traveled to Texas towns preparing people for the coming storm. Texans don’t want a repeat of last year, they want to be ready.

“I think one of the biggest problems we’ve had in this whole affair is a lack of clarity of what exactly happened, where the problems were and what needs to be done to fix them,” says Chris Osborn, Allen resident.

Experts say they’re confident the lights will stay on. The low temperatures are not expected to last as long and they did in 2021.

Some hope that an open and honest conversation with ERCOT will help prevent another winter disaster.

“We didn’t have that before which is why we got into the pickle we were in. So explaining that in detail gives me confidence it will be a little bit better if something like this happens again,” says Osborn.

ERCOT says there’s no need to panic. The best thing to you can do is be prepared for the cold.