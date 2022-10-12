ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An inmate who escaped from Angelina County custody in June was caught in New Mexico on Tuesday, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced.

An anonymous tip was given to the sheriff’s office with the possible location of James “Tad” Wheeler Jr., 36. He was caught and is awaiting extradition from New Mexico.

Officials said that James’ grandfather, 81-year-old Jesse Eugene Wheeler of Polk County was arrested for aiding in the escape.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Wheeler walked away from the jail while on work detail June 9.