SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Power outages caused by Friday’s storms persist across the ArkLaTex as we move into Monday afternoon, but crews are working to restore service across the region. Here are the current SWEPCO estimates on when your power may return.

East Texas

MarshallJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
FruitvaleJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
Grand SalineJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
AlbaJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
MineolaJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
WinnsboroJune 21, 10:00 p.m.
PicktonAssessing Condition
Mount VernonAssessing Condition
Winfield/Miller’s CoveAssessing Condition
Mount PleasantJune 21, 10:00 p.m.
New BostonAssessing Condition
TexarkanaAssessing Condition
BloomburgAssessing Condition
AtlantaAssessing Condition
Hughes SpringsAssessing Condition
CasonAssessing Condition
PittsburgAssessing Condition
BettieJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
GilmerJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
PritchettJune 21, 10:00 p.m.
Big SandyJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
WinonaJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
HawkinsJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
TurnertownJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
TenahaJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
CarthageJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
WaskomJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
BaldwinJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
JeffersonJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
WoodlawnJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
ScottsvilleAssessing Condition
TatumJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
BeckvilleJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
DarcoJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
HallsvilleJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
KilgoreJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
GladewaterJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
White OakJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
GreggtonJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
LongviewJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
Ashland/DianaJune 23, 10:00 p.m.

Northwest Louisiana

Northwest and Northeast Bossier ParishJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
North of Plain DealingUnder assessment
South/Southeast of Plain DealingJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
West of Dixie Under assessment
Southeast of DixieJune 23, 12:00 p.m.
Benton June 20, 10:00 p.m.
Shreveport Downtown Airport – west sideUnder assessment
Shreveport Downtown Airport – otherJune 19, 10:00 p.m.
Bossier City – near Plantation Park ElementaryJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
Bossier City – north of Willis Knighton BossierJune 19, 10:00 p.m.
Bossier City – Shed Rd. to Hwy 220June 22, 11:00 p.m.
Bossier City – between Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles to the Hot Wheels Skating PalaceJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
Bossier City – just west of Barksdale Air Force BaseVaries: June 22, 10:00 p.m. and June 24, 10:00 p.m.
Haughton/Sligo/AtkinsJune 23, 10:00 p.m.
Frierson/KingstonJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Stonewall – northeast areaJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Keachi/KeithvilleJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
Clear LakeUnder assessment
Grand Cane – east of KingstonJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
StonewallJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
North of Kickapoo/GlosterJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Hall SummitUnder assessment
Martin VillageJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
East Coushatta/ Grand BayouJune 24, 10:00 p.m.
LibertyUnder assessment
Campti/Creston/Chestnut/ReadhimerJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Goldanna – south sideJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
AllenJune 20, 8:00 p.m.
HargisJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Many – east of townJune 20, 10:00 p.m.
Minden – west of the cityJun 19, 10:00 p.m.

Southwest Arkansas

Horatio/ North DeQueen/ Avon/ GillhamJune 21, 10:00 p.m.
Murfreesboro/Blevins/ Washington/ FultonUnder assessment