WAGONER, Okla. (KETK) – East Texas Baptist University’s Cason Ragsdale and Kaden Proffitt won the Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI National Championship with a final of 43 lbs, eight ounces. Ragsdale and Proffitt led all three days of the tournament holding onto the program’s first-ever national championship, according to a release.

Cannon Bird and Jacob Keith finished in seventh place with 32 lbs, two ounces as the only program to have two boats in the top 10, ETBU officials said. Cody Ross and Ethan Thurston was the third team to compete at the national championship coming in 32nd place at 16 lbs, two ounces, the release stated.

“I am at a loss for words for these guys as they spend countless hours perfecting their skills for moments like this. They had perfection all week during this tournament and for a team to place in first all three days is an impressive feat to say the least. I am thankful for all our sponsors that allow us to represent them and help us do what we love,” said head coach Cameron Burger. “The Lord blessed us tremendously in this tournament and I am so proud of these ‘Fishers of Men’ standing on what our program means as they show Jesus Christ in all they do. What a victory for the ETBU Bass Team!”

ETBU officials said Ragsdale and Proffitt went into the final day with one-ounce lead over Stephen F. Austin at 29 lbs, seven ounces. Ragsdale and Proffitt needed 10 lbs, 12 ounces to be crowned the national champion. They handed the five-fish limit over, with a five-fish total of 14 pounds, one ounce to take the championship by over three lbs from King University’s Donavan Carson and Landon Lawson (40 pounds, three ounces).

On both days, Ragsdale and Proffitt finished in first place by an ounce each day. On day one, they posted a 17 lb, nine ounce (five fish) weight coming in just ahead of Kentucky Christian. Day two brought 29 lb, seven ounce weigh-in with an ounce lead over SFA that set up the stage for the final day weigh-in and championship, according to a release.

Bird and Keith were the fourth team to weigh-in earlier since they caught three fish to finish the tournament at 32 lbs, two ounces for seventh place, officials said. On day two they moved into the top 10 with a 14 lb, eight ounce total.

By winning the championship, Ragsdale and Proffitt earned a new Phoenix boat and motor package worth $33,500 and a berth as pros in this fall’s Toyota Series Championships, according to a release.

ETBU started their program in 2017-18 and qualified several boats over the past four years for the MLF National Championships. In 2019 they won the MLF Southern Conference and the following season were the “Team of the Year.” The 2021 season brought a MLF Open Championship along with the Bassmaster College Classic Championship leading up to the 2022 MLF National Championship.