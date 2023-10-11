MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Baptist University will accept canned goods and non-perishable food items to benefit the Mission Marshall food pantry.

On Oct. 14, from noon to 1 p.m., people can drop off their donations at the front gate of Ornelas Stadium on ETBU’s campus. All donations will be collected as part of the Tigers Can food drive, a community-wide food drive that benefits the Mission Marshall food pantry. Collected goods will then be distributed to Harrison County families in need.

ETBU’s residence halls will compete from Oct. 9 – Oct.14 to determine which housing community can contribute the most donations.

“ETBU greatly values the work that Mission Marshall does to alleviate hunger and provide essential resources to those in the community facing challenging circumstances,” Vice President for Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin said. “We are excited about the Tigers Can food drive and this opportunity for our students, faculty, staff, and the local community to join together to support this organization.”