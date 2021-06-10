ETBU partners with family honoring late mother through nursing scholarship

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Baptist University is partnering with a local family to help a large scholarship program.

ETBU and the Cargill family are coming together to help facilitate the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship program. The scholarship was set up 19 years ago to honor Jerry and Jack Cargill’s mother, Polly, and support nursing students.

“It’s really a great opportunity for East Texas students and aspiring nurses to pursue their nursing career and their nursing education,” ETBU Vice President for Advancement Scott Bryant said. “And it’s really a great benefit for those students from the area to have the opportunity to apply for this scholarship.”

Since the start of the scholarship, it has helped 60 nursing students from schools across East Texas.

ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said that he is grateful for the Cargill family and their generosity.

“The Cargill family has left an indelible mark on Marshall, Waskom, among other cities in East Texas. Their legacy of love and support for healthcare education has given life and hope to many people—certainly here on the Hill of East Texas Baptist University and in our School of Nursing in the downtown Marshall Grand. I praise God for the Cargill family, and look forward to what lies ahead in our shared Kingdom educational partnership.” ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn

The scholarship at ETBU was established with an initial gift of $282,000. An anonymous donor matched that amount, doubling the total to $564,000.

The scholarship will be awarded through application to students admitted into ETBU’s School of Nursing.

Jerry and Judy Cargill also made a contribution of $282,000 to the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship Fund held at a foundation in Dallas. Joining Jerry and Judy, Jack Cargill made a legacy gift to the ETBU Polly Cargill Endowed Nursing Scholarship.

“The number of Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarships has steadily grown over the years from two to four to six per year, and the new partnership with ETBU has made a significant increase in the number of scholarships and future nurses we can support and help impact the communities of East Texas,” Jerry Cargill said. “The prospects for the Polly Cargill Nursing Scholarship program are brighter than ever.”

The scholarship is available for students from East Texas and Northwest Louisiana who have been admitted to nursing programs, including ETBU, Kilgore College, Panola College and UT Tyler.