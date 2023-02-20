MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – East Texas Baptist University School of Education has received full accreditation and commendations from the State Board for Educator Certification (SEBC), according to a release.

ETBU’s School of Education is one of only 75 schools in all of Texas to be fully accredited.

“East Texas Baptist University has long been known for excellence in educator preparation. The results of our accreditation are a reflection of many years of student-centered leadership and our current commitment to maintaining that level of excellence,” ETBU School of Education Dean Dr. Amber Daub said. “Over the past two years, the School of Education has increased attention to systems for collaborative curriculum development that ensure fidelity in our implementation of requirements set forth by the Texas Education Agency. We see in our daily work that the entire program has already begun to benefit from this work.”

This is also the first time in ETBU’s history that they have received commendations in two of four categories which include the rigorous and robust preparation and preparing the educators texas needs.

“ETBU’s School of Education is as strong now as ever, and I am fully confident that our teacher candidates will go into their classrooms fully prepared to serve all students. Through rigorous coursework and relevant, quality field-based experiences, ETBU teachers are ready for the real-world challenges of today. We are excited about the bright future of the field of education that is clearly evident in the faces of the teachers we are preparing today,” Daub added.

According to the release, Educator Preparation Program Commendations were first adopted in 2019 by the SBEC to recognize the Educator Preparation Programs throughout Texas.