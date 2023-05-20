NEW YORK CITY, New York (KETK) – Earlier this month, East Texas Baptist University, sent three student volunteers to New York city to serve at Redemption Church in the Red Hook community.

The group, which included ETBU Director of Baptist Student Ministry David Griffin, was guided through the community by local pastor Edwin Pacheco.

“He guided us through the streets of his neighborhood and gave an in-depth background and context of their vision as a church body, as believers, and as servants,” said Faith Smith, a May 2023 Elementary Education graduate of ETBU.

They also got to serve with Redemption Church’s food ministry as they distributed food to the community before praying around the area.

“We prayed Christ would make the spiritually hungry filled and that the city would come to know that God blesses those who are spiritually poor and broken,” said Christian Studies sophomore Allen O’Daniel-Diaz.

The group also got to visit the American Museum of Natural History before having a New York pizza dinner.

Before leaving the ETBU cohort prepared Mother’s Day gift bags and helped set up the chruch for Sunday service.

“Taking the team to NYC provided the opportunity to help our students see the reason for home missions or church planting,” said David Griffin, ETBU Director of Baptist Student Ministry. “The need for workers is immense. Prayerfully, I hope that graduates of ETBU might decide to plant their lives in NYC to help our Baptist church planting efforts; it is something any of our graduates could do, regardless of their major or future profession.”