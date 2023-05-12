TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas Council of Governments and CampV partnered to help support local veterans with transportation needs through GoBus, a release announced.

On East Texas Giving Day, ETCOG donated a personalized, GoBus-branded Honda Accord to CampV.

Through GoBus, ETCOG offers free trips to veterans within the region and transportation to nearby veteran hospitals.

Unveiling of CampV car (Photo courtesy ETCOG)

CampV – GoBus car (Photo courtesy: ETCOG)

“We have identified a service gap where we were unable to offer immediate or after-hours transportation assistance to veterans in crisis. As a solution, we have decided to donate a vehicle to CampV, which will enable their staff to provide these services when we are unable to do so. While we will continue to be the primary transit solution for all of East Texas, this donation will fill an important need for our veteran community,” said ETCOG Transportation Director Vince Huerta.