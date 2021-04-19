ETex Communications, Palestine teaming to bring fiber optics line to city

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Palestine Economic Development Corp. is partnering with ETex Communications in a $2.2 project to bring fiber optics to Palestine.

Earlier this year, the PEDC committed $1.1 million to help fund the cost to lay a fiber optics line from Jacksonville to Palestine. The project is expected to be finished in June.

The partnership means the company and Palestine will share for five years the revenues generated by the project. This will give the city an opportunity to get their return on the investment.

Palestine EDC has identified improving broadband communication as a priority.

Charlie Cano, CEO of ETex Communications, said the project is “going to help businesses with connectivity. Having a secure internet connection is obviously very vital to businesses these days.”

He said having good internet connection and speed is vital for businesses.

“Businesses want to stay in Palestine and be more productive — maybe grow,” Cano said. “And again it may open more jobs and opportunities for the Palestine business area.”

Etex Communications began in 1989 as a subsidiary of Etex Telephone Cooperative, which was formed in 1952 to meet the communication needs of people living in rural northeast Texas, said information from the company.

“Our mission is to provide competitively priced, state-of-the-art communication, entertainment, and information services to our members and customers that include an array of contemporary, enhanced network features that are generally available in urban areas,” a company statement said.