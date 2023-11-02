GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) will reportedly begin a new mobile pantry in Gilmer to provide fresh produce every month.

The mobile pantry will be located at the Church at West Mountain on 6259 U.S. Highway 271 South from 4-5:30 p.m. beginning on Nov. 14 and will take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

According to Feeding America, around 16.3% of Upshur County residents require food assistance, including 2,060 children.

“Studies show a direct link to good nutrition and health outcomes so the ability to offer more vegetables and fruits will greatly benefit the residents,” David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank said.

ETFB said the drive-through mobile pantry is open to anyone needing food and IDs are not required.

People who would like to volunteer can call the church at 903-734-3775 or donate here.