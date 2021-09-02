ETX Brewing Co. gives East Texans 10% off when they donate items to SPCA wish list

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The ETX Brewing Company will be having their monthly Pints & Pups event on the first Thursday of each month.

The gathering will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 221 S Broadway Ave.

East Texans are invited to grab the pups for some outdoor fun and food on the patio. Those who bring the following items on the wish list will get 10% off their purchase:

Puppy pads

IAMS Smart Puppy, Large Breed or MiniChunks dog food

IAMS Cat or kitten food

Tidy Cat Clumping cat litter

Collars of all sizes and leashes

New or used towels/blankets

Dog beds

Dog and cat toys and treats

Cleaning supplies such as Clorox wipes and paper towels

10% of the proceeds will go toward the SPCA East Texas.

The Northeast Public Health District will require that all attending dogs be current on vaccinations and wear a current rabies tag.

The SPCA added that all puppies under one year of age in attendance be fully vaccinated.