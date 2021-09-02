ETX Brewing Co. gives East Texans 10% off when they donate items to SPCA wish list

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The ETX Brewing Company will be having their monthly Pints & Pups event on the first Thursday of each month.
The gathering will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 221 S Broadway Ave.
East Texans are invited to grab the pups for some outdoor fun and food on the patio. Those who bring the following items on the wish list will get 10% off their purchase:
- Puppy pads
- IAMS Smart Puppy, Large Breed or MiniChunks dog food
- IAMS Cat or kitten food
- Tidy Cat Clumping cat litter
- Collars of all sizes and leashes
- New or used towels/blankets
- Dog beds
- Dog and cat toys and treats
- Cleaning supplies such as Clorox wipes and paper towels
10% of the proceeds will go toward the SPCA East Texas.
The Northeast Public Health District will require that all attending dogs be current on vaccinations and wear a current rabies tag.
The SPCA added that all puppies under one year of age in attendance be fully vaccinated.
Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.
KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:
- Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)-SPCA
- Kurth Memorial Animal Services
- Smith County Animal Control and Shelter
- Justice for Samson Animal Rescue
- Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
- Save Rocky the Great Dane Rescue and Rehab
- The Humane Society of Angelina County
- SPCA East Texas
- Blue Collar Mutts Rescue
- City of Henderson Animal Center
More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.