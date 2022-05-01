TYLER, Texas (KETK) — ETX Brewing Company is hosting their special event, Pints and Pups with the SPCA on Thursday, May 5.

The event will be hosted on the patio of the brewery, complete with food, fun and of course, craft brews and lots of furry friends. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs and enjoy the pleasant spring weather from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. while supporting a great cause.

10% of all of the proceeds at the event will be donated to the SPCA of East Texas and all voluntary donations will be welcomed as well.

If you plan to bring your dog(s), the Northeast Public Health District requires that they be current on vaccinations and wear a current rabies tag. In addition, puppies under the age of 1 are asked to be fully vaccinated.