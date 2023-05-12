TYLER, Texas (KETK) – ETX Brewing Co. is partnering with Lighthouse for the Blind to bring awareness to East Texas.

Lighthouse for the Blind is a non-profit organization that has served the needs of the blind and visually impaired in East Texas since 1976. Their mission is to empower blind individuals through rehabilitation, education, training and employment and they try to accomplish with the wide range of programs they offer through Client Services and Horizon Industries.

ETX Brewing Co. is brewing up a special beer called Blind Ambition with portions of the proceeds going to the Lighthouse for the Blind. They say the beer is “a tasty Peach Kolsch made with delicious peaches.”

The beer will be released on Saturday, May 13 at the ETX Brewing Co. in downtown Tyler.