TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities.

Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later realized what she did.

Police were able to get a felony theft warrant for Dowdy. Officials gave her time to find someone to care for her kids, but she had to go to the department on Dec. 20. However, they said Dowdy did not show up.

Police said there is also a felony theft warrant out for Kendall Brown, who was a manager at a loan company. Law enforcement said a customer stated that someone took out a loan in her name without her consent.

The loan company later found four other loans were deposited into Brown’s account, said police. The total amount was about $7,500.

Brown later spoke with a detective, and police said she told them she would turn herself in. Police said she never made it to the station and has not answered her phone.

Law enforcement is asking people to call them if they know of Dowdy or Brown’s whereabouts. They can call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.