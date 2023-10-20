EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – The Eustace Fire Department announced the unexpecting passing of a longtime firefighter and multi-term member of the Eustace City Council.

Captain Adrian Parham is remembered as a “dedicated family man” and participating in local activities with his wife, Amy.

“He loved to fish and was an accomplished pitmaster that could often be found tending his smoker,” according to a post from Payne Springs Fire Rescue, who said they work closely with the Eustace Fire Department.

Details of a memorial or funeral service will be shared as it becomes available.