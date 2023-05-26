TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There is no shortage of things to do in East Texas to enjoy your Memorial Day weekend with friends and family.
Below, KETK has compiled a list of events going on around East Texas this upcoming Memorial Day weekend:
Saturday, May 27
- Fair on the Square in Rusk Town Square starting at 10 a.m.
- Summer Show Off, Car and Truck Show at the Boulders at Lake Tyler from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a $30 registration fee
- 11th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Northwest Corner of Townsquare in Athens
- Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec at Bergfeld Park starting at 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)
- Tyler Memorial Funeral Home will have speakers from the Pentagon, U.S. Marines, and 102-year-old veteran and Rep. Nathaniel Moran will be in attendance. The event will begin at 11 a.m.
- Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post at Memorial Park starting at 11 a.m.
- A Day of Thanks and Remembrance held at Teague Park/Veterans Plaza in Longview from 8 a.m to 10 a.m.