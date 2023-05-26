TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There is no shortage of things to do in East Texas to enjoy your Memorial Day weekend with friends and family.

Below, KETK has compiled a list of events going on around East Texas this upcoming Memorial Day weekend:

Saturday, May 27

Fair on the Square in Rusk Town Square starting at 10 a.m.

Summer Show Off, Car and Truck Show at the Boulders at Lake Tyler from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a $30 registration fee

11th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Northwest Corner of Townsquare in Athens

Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec at Bergfeld Park starting at 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)