ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas community college has welcomed its next president.

“I’m official,” said Dr. Jason Morrison, President of Trinity Valley Community College

Since May 1, Morrison has been the president of Trinity Valley Community College. He said he’s off to a good start.

“The first three months have been fast and furious,” he added.

Morrison said applying to be the school’s next president was an easy choice.

“This is a great institution,” he said. ”The reputation, It’s well known across this country not only academically, but we all know athletically this is one of the top institutions in the nation.”

Morrison was selected from a nationwide search that reached 136 applicants. Before becoming the new TVCC president, he was Chancellor of Southern Arkansas University Tech.

Morrison said he has big plans down the road.

“I’m just excited about the journey,” Morrison said. “Excited about the potential that we have to continue to grow and prosper and really my goal is to make us the top institution in the state of Texas and the United States.”

Even though Morrison hasn’t been the president for long, he’s already made a positive impression around campus.

“I was moving in and his wife and himself, he was here helping the entire Cardettes [team] move in,” said Elizabeth Ortiz, student at TVCC. “So we got to meet them and spend some time with them. It was awesome.”

Morrison said he wants to leave a lasting legacy at the school.

“I want to build on its history,” added Morrison. “But I also tell people, that the best way to honor history is to continue to make history. I want to see us improve our facilities. I want to see us grow new programs. I want to see us have expansion in certain areas and I want to show the community that their support to this community college is extremely important.”

He hopes to grow the school for decades to come.