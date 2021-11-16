EXCLUSIVE: 30 dogs rescued from horrific overcrowding situation in Winona

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Animal Control and the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office rescued about 30 dogs suffering from animal cruelty in Smith County on Tuesday.

The constable’s office executed an animal cruelty seizure warrant at a property in Winona that had several residences. In the last year, about 40 dogs have been rescued from the same place, according to the constable’s office.

Smith County Animal Control reached out the constable’s office so they could assist them with the case.

When officials arrived at the property, they found many dogs suffering from mange, worms, other internal parasites, malnourishment, muscle/nerve disorder and other physical injuries.

The pets were roaming inside the house and property. They were also loaded in cages.

The SPCA of East Texas and local volunteers helped relocate the animals to another facility so they could get treated by veterinarians.

The SPCA also said, they have used thousands of dollars and resources to help this family take care of their dogs, but the owners still did not provide proper care for the animals.

After many visits, the organization asked authorities to step in.

“We want to make sure an animal is taken care of. Unfortunately, an animal can’t take care of itself like a human, so we expect the humans to take care of them. And if they can’t, we are going to take care of them ourselves,” said Josh Joplin, Precinct 4 Constable.

Some of the dogs were healthy and well taken care of, but others were pregnant and needed medical attention. The animals will now receive treatment from Smith County Animal Control veterinarians.

The owners of the dogs will have to appear in court in ten days to try to get their animals back.

Currently, they are not facing any charges.

“The Constable’s Office would like to thank Smith County Animal Control and the SPCA of East Texas for their much needed assistance and expertise in this case,” wrote the Constable’s Office.