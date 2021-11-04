Experts advise checking your heaters before cooler temperatures move in

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When outdoor temperatures go down, our indoor temperatures heat up. But it is important to check your air conditioning and heating appliances sooner rather than later.

Jamie Lowe is the service manager at ETR Air Conditioning and Heating in Tyler, and he recommends not waiting until the last minute to run your heaters.

“We kinda forget about the heating aspect until we wake up, and it’s 30 degrees, and it’s too late, and everybody turns their heater on, and it doesn’t work,” said Lowe.

HVAC equipment takes a beating during the hot summers in East Texas. Lowe suggests testing your system first.

“I would suggest you turn it on, let it run, turn it off, turn it back on, run it through the paces. So if it does break, you can call somebody in a timely manner because everybody gets real busy, and the busier and the colder it gets, the longer it’s going to take to get somebody out there and take a look at it,” said Lowe.

It is getting cooler outside, but before cranking up those heaters, there are a few things you should check.

“I would always check your carbon monoxide detector, check your smoke detectors, check your filters, and make sure all your safety safeguards are in place,” said Lowe.

The pandemic is hitting all businesses, especially when it comes to manufacturers and price inflation.

“As the year has progressed, we’ve seen parts and materials become harder and harder to come by. Pricing is still going up,” said Lowe. “There have been times where some of the materials, some of the parts have been months out.”

The best thing you can do to prevent being stuck in the cold is to be proactive. Experts suggest firing up your heaters before you need them or calling a licensed contractor to perform a maintenance check.