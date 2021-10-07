Experts offer window blind safety tips for families with small children

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Professionals shared tips for parents about keeping their children safe around window blinds.

This week an East Texas 4-year-old is dead after what officials are saying was a “tragic accident” at his Jacksonville home this week.

The toddler was found tangled in the cord attached to window blinds. Investigators believe the boy struggled to free himself before becoming unconscious.

Sadly, this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“The highest risk group are children between ages of one and four. This is when they gain mobility, they’re toddlers, they’re curious, they explore their environment, but they have no idea what’s dangerous,” said Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Dr. Gary Smith.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, from 1990 to 2015, nearly 17,000 children under six were treated in the United States, and 271 children died from injuries.

On average, about nine children age five and younger die every year from strangulation in window blinds, shades, draperies and other window coverings with cords, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Within minutes, they’re going to strangle. And often they don’t make any noise because they can’t move any air,” said Dr. Smith.

In 2018 a law was passed requiring window blinds to be cordless or have inaccessible short cords. However, not all homes are up-to-date on window blind regulations. Therefore, it is suggested for people to buy blinds that are up-to-date on safety measures.

A few temporary suggestions: