Explosion, fire at Northeast Texas barn kills 3 Tuesday evening

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) Police are investigating an explosion and fire at a Bowie County barn that killed three people Tuesday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to County Road 424.

When they arrived, they found a shop building on fire. The sheriff’s office says there were “structural indications that an explosion had ignited it.”

Firefighters found the three victims while they were putting out the flame.

The sheriff’s office has identified the three victims as the owners of the property, all from Simms, Texas:

60-year-old Steven Granbery

55-year-old Cynthia Granbery

65-year-old William Barnes

Judge Mary Hankins ordered all three victims to be sent off for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. According to BCSO, there was no evidence of foul play found at the scene of the fire.

Simms, DeKalb, Maud, and New Boston Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the scene to assist.