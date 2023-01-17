SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One woman was hospitalized with second-degree burns after a bus explosion in Smith County, and the fire has been determined as accidental.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, officials responded to the scene Saturday night in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle where a school bus that had been converted into a home caught fire.

Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said a preliminary investigation found the cause of the fire was “an accidental fuel-air explosion most likely caused by a propane leak.”

Officials said the bus turned “tiny home” was outfitted with gas and electrical utilities, and the woman who lived there is being treated at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for second-degree burns to her upper body.

One dog died in the fire and another survived. Hogue said the tiny home was destroyed in the blaze.

Dixie, Lindale, and Red Springs Fire Departments responded to the scene along with UT Health EMS, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.