LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Fire officials rescued a man after tree fell on his truck on Friday. Longview was hit by a strong storm system causing extensive damage to large trees, vehicles, powerlines and an apartment complex.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said they were called to a home around 3:15 p.m. to help free a man who was trapped inside his truck. A large tree had fallen on the truck and first responders had to cut their way through the tree and use extrication tools to get the man out. He was transported to an area hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.

According to Marshal May, most of the Longview Heights area is without power and utility crews are on the scene working to repair downed power lines and restore electricity.

The Pinehurst Apartment complex sustained substantial damage, and fire crews are still on site working to get residents to safety. May also said the Red Cross is in the area offering assistance.