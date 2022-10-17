TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The CDC recommends that people 65 and older get the extra-strength flu vaccine this season.

Sonny Krezdorn, pharmacist and owner of Rose City Pharmacy, said although it’s recommended, if the extra-strength shot isn’t available, the regular flu shot is great too.

“Everybody should get the flu shot every year, it is one of the easiest ways to avoid a real big headache and in some cases a real big problem,” said Krezdorn.

Experts said the difference in the extra-strength flu shot is the higher concentration of an antigen that strengthens the immune system.

“Typically as we age our immune systems get weaker. So what they do is, over 65 the CDC recommends it if you can get it because you have a higher chance of getting a good immune response,” said Krezdorn.

He also said that flu season is usually October through March, so people should get their flu shots in October month. He added that if people get their flu shot before the weather changes, they will have antibodies for six months.

Although the past two flu seasons have not been as severe, experts said the flu is serious, and in some cases deadly.

“With COVID, we did a lot more hand-washing, masks, avoiding big gatherings and that really helped to drive the flu down through that we are at the tail-end we hope, of COVID we have started to relax on some of that,” said Krezdorn.

It’s recommended that people get the flu shot even if they have had the flu before because flu strains change every year.

“Continue doing the things we’ve been doing the past few years to really protect yourself. Get your flu shot, right now is the best time because the weather hasn’t quite changed yet,” said Krezdorn.

If you would like to learn more about what the CDC recommends for flu vaccines, click here.