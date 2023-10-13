TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The historic temperatures of summer have shown their effect in production by the drop in yields for oranges across the state. Here is the rundown of what that means for prices for East Texans.

According to Texas A&M AgriLife, Texas orange production has prompted an increase in price, which is apart of a continued trend over the past decade. Economists report that consumers have noticed a $0.41 price increase for a three-pound bag of navel orange compared to last year and a $0.22 increase for single oranges.

Juan Anciso, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension horticulturist said, “Like most crops this year, drought affected 2023 orange yields and quality. We are in a crossroads on production. Texas consumers, [should] be on the lookout from now until next April to purchase Texas fruit.”

“Production of oranges and orange juice has been declining since the 1980s,” said David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station. “With supplies decreasing, we’ve seen prices increase.”

Rain precipitation has reached the East Texas region in recent weeks, after facing challenges with this summer’s heat. As a result, gardens, pastures and meadows have shown improvements and at bare minimum, have given a jump start winter pasture planting.