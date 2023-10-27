NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches doctor’s license has been suspended by the Texas Medical Board (TMB) after they said he failed to meet the standard of care during surgery on Oct. 13.

According to the Oct. 27 press release, James Earl Redfield Jr. cannot “diagnose, treat or examine any patient in Texas, nor use his Texas license to practice medicine, including telemedicine.” His license will remain suspended until Redfield provides evidence that he is “mentally, physically and otherwise competent to safely practice medicine” to the board.

The TMB said Redfield failed to meet the standard of care when the patient was not properly prepped prior to going into surgery, perforated the patient’s bowel and failed to perform appropriate post operative interventions.

During his suspension, Redfield is not allowed to supervise or delegate physician assistants, advanced practice nurses or surgical assistants.

Redfield was reprimanded by the board in 2008 and 2010, both of which were later cleared. Online TMB records state that his 2008 reprimand was for “failing to demonstrate appropriate expertise and judgment in surgery on a three month old infant’s umbilical hernia, resulting in necrosis and ultimately the death of the infant.”

The board claimed he also failed “to address multiple post-surgical complications in two gastric bypass patients who died; and failure to meet the standard of care in treating post-operative complications of a laparoscopic surgery on an incisional hernia in a patient who also died.” Redfield was mandated to participate in continuing medical education and ordered to pay a penalty of $20,000 within 12 months, records show.

The 2010 reprimand claimed Redfield failed to meet the standard of care and failed to obtain informed consent before removing a patient’s ovaries. Redfield was required to pass the medical jurisprudence exam, other continuing education and pay an administrative penalty of $3,000.